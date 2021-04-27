Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Brown & Brown (BRO), Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brown & Brown (BRO), Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) and First Merchants (FRME) with bullish sentiments.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brown & Brown. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.80, close to its 52-week high of $50.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brown & Brown is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.15, close to its 52-week high of $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 40.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Enterprise Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

First Merchants (FRME)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on First Merchants yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.17, close to its 52-week high of $50.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 93.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Merchants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.