Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: BBX Capital (BBX), Medallion Financial (MFIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BBX Capital (BBX), Medallion Financial (MFIN) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

BBX Capital (BBX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

BBX Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on Medallion Financial yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.86, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6025 out of 6239 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallion Financial with a $10.00 average price target.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.9% and a 35.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $14.50 average price target, implying a 168.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

