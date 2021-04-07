Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Banco Santander SA (SAN) with bullish sentiments.

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

In a report issued on January 20, HSBC from HSBC upgraded Banco Santander SA to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.48, close to its 52-week high of $3.70.

Banco Santander SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.99, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR3.30 price target.

