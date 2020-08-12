Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: AYR Strategies (AYRSF), Open Lending (LPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) and Open Lending (LPRO) with bullish sentiments.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies, with a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.30.

Burleson has an average return of 56.3% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #447 out of 6877 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $13.56 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Open Lending (LPRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.68, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.