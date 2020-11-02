Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Axos Financial (AX), Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axos Financial (AX), Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) and Arbor Realty (ABR) with bullish sentiments.

Axos Financial (AX)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial on October 30 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Raymond James analyst William Crow today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.48, close to its 52-week low of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, First Industrial Realty, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.40.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbor Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.67.

