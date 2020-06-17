Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Ares Capital (ARCC), Starwood Property (STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ares Capital (ARCC) and Starwood Property (STWD) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

JMP Securities analyst Christopher York maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, York is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 60.7% success rate. York covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Starwood Property (STWD)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Bahamondes maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bahamondes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Bahamondes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Mountain Finance, PennyMac Mortgage, and Owl Rock Capital.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.80, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.