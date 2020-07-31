Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Amerisafe (AMSF), Hercules Capital (HTGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amerisafe (AMSF), Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) with bullish sentiments.

Amerisafe (AMSF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on Amerisafe yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Amerisafe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hercules Capital with a $12.51 average price target, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Peoples Bancorp, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.24, close to its 52-week low of $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Peoples Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

