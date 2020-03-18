Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: American Express (AXP), New Residential Inv (NRZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Express (AXP) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

American Express (AXP)

In a report released yesterday, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on American Express, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.58, close to its 52-week low of $80.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $126.75 average price target, implying a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on March 13, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.85, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.0% and a 27.1% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17, a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

