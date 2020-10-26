Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: American Express (AXP), Green Dot (GDOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Express (AXP) and Green Dot (GDOT) with bullish sentiments.

American Express (AXP)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on American Express yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $105.25 average price target.

Green Dot (GDOT)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Green Dot yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.78, close to its 52-week high of $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Green Dot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

