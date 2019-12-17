Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.59, close to its 52-week low of $17.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 80.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jernigan Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

