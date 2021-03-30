Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Allstate (ALL), Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allstate (ALL) and Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.80, close to its 52-week high of $117.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $126.08 average price target.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Peoples Bancorp, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 36.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peoples Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

