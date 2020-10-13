Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alaris Royalty (ALARF) with bullish sentiments.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Robertson maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty on October 5 and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.12.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.