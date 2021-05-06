Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Agree Realty (ADC), Ares Commercial (ACRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agree Realty (ADC), Ares Commercial (ACRE) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) with bullish sentiments.

Agree Realty (ADC)

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Buy rating on Agree Realty on May 3 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 80.4% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Broadstone Net Lease.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agree Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.60, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Ares Commercial (ACRE)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Ares Commercial yesterday and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.98, close to its 52-week high of $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Kkr Real Estate Finance, Blackstone Mortgage, and Apollo Real Estate.

Ares Commercial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.14.

Buck has an average return of 182.6% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #384 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $13.22 average price target.

