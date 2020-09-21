Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: US Foods Holding (USFD), Kohl’s (KSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Foods Holding (USFD) and Kohl’s (KSS) with bullish sentiments.

US Foods Holding (USFD)

In a report released today, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 74.6% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Kohl’s (KSS)

In a report released today, Lorraine Hutchinson from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Kohl’s, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Ulta Beauty, and Nordstrom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kohl’s with a $19.67 average price target.

