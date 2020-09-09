Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Tesla (TSLA), Columbia Care (CCHWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tesla (TSLA) and Columbia Care (CCHWF) with bullish sentiments.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $451.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $330.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $292.86 average price target, which is a -17.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Care with a $7.30 average price target, representing a 100.0% upside. In a report issued on September 1, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CCHWF: