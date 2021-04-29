Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Tapestry (TPR), PulteGroup (PHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tapestry (TPR) and PulteGroup (PHM) with bullish sentiments.

Tapestry (TPR)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry on April 27 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.50, close to its 52-week high of $47.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and G-III Apparel Group.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.31.

PulteGroup (PHM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on PulteGroup on April 27 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and SiteOne Landscape Supply.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.40, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

