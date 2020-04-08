Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Smart Global Holdings (SGH), Monolithic Power (MPWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smart Global Holdings (SGH) and Monolithic Power (MPWR) with bullish sentiments.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Adesto Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.44, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

