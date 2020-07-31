Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Ralph Lauren (RL), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ralph Lauren (RL) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with bullish sentiments.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.52, close to its 52-week low of $59.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.75, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.60, close to its 52-week high of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $72.25 average price target, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

