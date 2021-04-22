Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Procter & Gamble (PG), Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Procter & Gamble (PG) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) with bullish sentiments.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Duckhorn Portfolio, Monster Beverage, and Coca-Cola.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.80, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $199.87, close to its 52-week high of $202.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is ranked #2727 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.64, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

