Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Polaris (PII), PVH (PVH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Polaris (PII) and PVH (PVH) with bullish sentiments.

Polaris (PII)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Polaris today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.56, close to its 52-week high of $104.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $84.09 average price target, which is a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PVH (PVH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on PVH today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $57.43 average price target, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.