Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on October 9, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.50, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever NV, and Glanbia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.81 average price target, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF123.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Chiara Battistini maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.95, close to its 52-week high of $93.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Battistini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Battistini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.55, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, BNP Paribas also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

