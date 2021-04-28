Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Emmi AG (EMLZF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Emmi AG (EMLZF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on April 26, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.56, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report issued on April 26, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital upgraded Emmi AG to Buy, with a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #1352 out of 7481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1092.70 average price target.

