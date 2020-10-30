Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Mohawk Industries (MHK), Amazon (AMZN)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mohawk Industries (MHK) and Amazon (AMZN) with bullish sentiments.
Mohawk Industries (MHK)
Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.05.
According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 49.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.
Mohawk Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.80.
Amazon (AMZN)
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.
According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Alphabet Class C.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3796.75 average price target, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3600.00 price target.
