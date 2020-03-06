Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Marvell (MRVL), CryoPort (CYRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and CryoPort (CYRX) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Malik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CryoPort (CYRX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 70.8% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

CryoPort has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CYRX: