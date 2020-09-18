Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Nike (NKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) and Nike (NKE) with bullish sentiments.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.49, close to its 52-week high of $48.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

M.D.C. Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.36, close to its 52-week high of $119.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.4% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.14, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

