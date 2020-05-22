Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Constellation Brands (STZ) and Best Buy Co (BBY) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $291.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $267.53, close to its 52-week high of $268.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.50, which is a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.15.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.00, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

