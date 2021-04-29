Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: LKQ (LKQ), The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LKQ (LKQ) and The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) with bullish sentiments.

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on LKQ and a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $47.00 average price target, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Lake Street analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.22.

Klieve has an average return of 163.5% when recommending The Chefs’ Warehouse.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #251 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Chefs’ Warehouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

