Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: LKQ (LKQ), Kimberly Clark (KMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LKQ (LKQ) and Kimberly Clark (KMB) with bullish sentiments.

LKQ (LKQ)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on LKQ today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.99, close to its 52-week high of $45.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $48.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.11, close to its 52-week low of $128.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Kimberly Clark has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $143.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.