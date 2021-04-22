Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Kimberly Clark (KMB), Callaway Golf (ELY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kimberly Clark (KMB), Callaway Golf (ELY) and Macy’s (M) with bullish sentiments.

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $145.56 average price target.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released today, Randal Konik from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.57, close to its 52-week high of $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $34.00 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Macy’s (M)

In a report released today, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Macy’s, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Inter Parfums.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macy’s is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.29.

