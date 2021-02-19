Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Home Depot (HD), CVS Health (CVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Home Depot (HD) and CVS Health (CVS) with bullish sentiments.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report issued on February 17, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $323.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $283.05, close to its 52-week high of $292.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 76.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $311.80.

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health on February 16 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.52.

Hie has an average return of 14.0% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1341 out of 7322 analysts.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.80, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

