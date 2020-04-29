Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Helen Of Troy (HELE), Mondelez International (MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Helen Of Troy (HELE) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) with bullish sentiments.

Helen Of Troy (HELE)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on Helen Of Troy today and set a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, 1-800 Flowers, and Inter Parfums.

Helen Of Troy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.00, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

In a report released today, Laurent Grandet from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Grandet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Grandet covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.76, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

