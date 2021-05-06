Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Freshpet (FRPT), Wayfair (W)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Freshpet (FRPT) and Wayfair (W) with bullish sentiments.

Freshpet (FRPT)

In a report issued on May 3, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Freshpet, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.47, close to its 52-week high of $186.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freshpet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.70, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $283.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 77.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $343.28 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $360.00 price target.

