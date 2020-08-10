Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Ferrari (RACE), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ferrari (RACE), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report issued on August 7, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.95, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.79, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Barclays analyst Erwann Dagorne maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on August 7 and set a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6391 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.38, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners on August 7 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.08, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

