Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Emmi AG (EMLZF), Hermes International (HESAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emmi AG (EMLZF) and Hermes International (HESAF) with bullish sentiments.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Emmi AG to Buy on March 2 and set a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.8% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Swatch Group Bearer, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emmi AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1087.40.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International on March 2 and set a price target of EUR950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1118.75, close to its 52-week high of $1193.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #2922 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Hold with an average price target of $1067.25, which is a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR924.00 price target.

