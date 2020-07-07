Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Electronic Arts (EA), TuanChe (TC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electronic Arts (EA) and TuanChe (TC) with bullish sentiments.

Electronic Arts (EA)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.27, close to its 52-week high of $136.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $133.08 average price target, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

TuanChe (TC)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on TuanChe yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TuanChe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

