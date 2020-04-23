Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Daimler (DDAIF), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is ranked #2351 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $36.10 average price target, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR29.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Unilever NV, and Unilever.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.86, representing a -1.3% downside. In a report issued on April 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

