Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: CVS Health (CVS), Campbell Soup (CPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CVS Health (CVS) and Campbell Soup (CPB) with bullish sentiments.

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health on June 10 and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.47, close to its 52-week high of $90.61.

Hie has an average return of 22.3% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1537 out of 7551 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $95.27 average price target, implying a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Campbell Soup on June 10 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.11, close to its 52-week low of $44.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Campbell Soup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.86, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

