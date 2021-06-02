Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Costco (COST), Duluth Holdings (DLTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Costco (COST) and Duluth Holdings (DLTH) with bullish sentiments.

Costco (COST)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Buy rating on Costco yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $378.23, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $413.68, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Duluth Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.76, close to its 52-week high of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Duluth Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

