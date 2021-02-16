Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with bullish sentiments.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR121.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.41.

Lesne has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1090 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $149.97, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Jörg Philipp Frey from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.59, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Frey has an average return of 63.3% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #2131 out of 7311 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.14, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR94.40 price target.

