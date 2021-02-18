Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) with bullish sentiments.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on February 16 and set a price target of EUR130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.75, close to its 52-week high of $142.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Ferrari.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.60, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

In a report issued on February 16, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, with a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6613 out of 7317 analysts.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.57.

