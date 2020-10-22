Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Coca-Cola (KO), Alibaba (BABA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coca-Cola (KO) and Alibaba (BABA) with bullish sentiments.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Molson Coors, Kraft Heinz, and Beyond Meat.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $54.50 average price target, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

Merrill Lynch analyst Eddie Leung reiterated a Buy rating on Alibaba yesterday and set a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $306.50, close to its 52-week high of $310.01.

Leung has an average return of 25.0% when recommending Alibaba.

According to TipRanks.com, Leung is ranked #546 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $333.65 average price target, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

