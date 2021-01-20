Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Casey’s General (CASY), Toll Brothers (TOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Casey’s General (CASY) and Toll Brothers (TOL) with bullish sentiments.

Casey’s General (CASY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Casey’s General yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.29, close to its 52-week high of $196.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casey’s General with a $215.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.12, close to its 52-week high of $50.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toll Brothers with a $52.67 average price target, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on January 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.