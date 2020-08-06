Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Carvana Co (CVNA), KB Home (KBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carvana Co (CVNA) and KB Home (KBH) with bullish sentiments.

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co today and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $222.99.

Potter has an average return of 15.4% when recommending Carvana Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Potter is ranked #516 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.64, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

KB Home (KBH)

In a report released today, Truman Patterson from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on KB Home, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and PulteGroup.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

