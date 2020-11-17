Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: CarPartscom (PRTS), Diageo (DGEAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CarPartscom (PRTS) and Diageo (DGEAF) with bullish sentiments.

CarPartscom (PRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

CarPartscom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, which is a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report released yesterday, Olivier Nicolai from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Diageo, with a price target of £32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.64.

Nicolai has an average return of 15.4% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3338 out of 7091 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $37.79 average price target, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £35.00 price target.

