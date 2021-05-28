Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Best Buy Co (BBY), Costco (COST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Best Buy Co (BBY), Costco (COST) and Dollar General (DG) with bullish sentiments.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Williams-Sonoma, and Tempur Sealy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.31, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Costco (COST)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.50, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $409.33 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released yesterday, Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #5333 out of 7535 analysts.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.07, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $225.00 price target.

