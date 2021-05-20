Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with bullish sentiments.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on May 7 and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.79, close to its 52-week high of $108.04.

Rokossa has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #1963 out of 7517 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $118.06, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on April 22, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

