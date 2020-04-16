Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Apple (AAPL), DSP Group (DSPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), DSP Group (DSPG) and Eastman Chemical (EMN) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $283.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Ong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and HP.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.90, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $298.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DSP Group (DSPG)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on DSP Group today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DSP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastman Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.38, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.