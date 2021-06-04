Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: American Eagle (AEO), Costco (COST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Eagle (AEO) and Costco (COST) with bullish sentiments.

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released yesterday, Janie Stichter from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.14, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Costco (COST)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Costco yesterday and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $383.87, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $415.95, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

