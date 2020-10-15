Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), United Natural Foods (UNFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and United Natural Foods (UNFI) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3740.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3363.71, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.8% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3764.00, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4500.00 price target.

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on United Natural Foods today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $23.50 average price target.

