Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2376.00, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2527.62, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.53.

